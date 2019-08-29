Chad & Abby in Paris: Chapter 1, Episode 6

Juliet (Rachele Schank) schemes to get Chad (Billy Flynn) to fly off to London for work, leaving Abby (Kate Mansi) behind to spend more time with Austin (Austin Peck).
Available until 11/04/19
