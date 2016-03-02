Caroline, Hope, Roman, Marlena, John, Victor and Kate gather at the pub to celebrate the death of Stefano DiMera.
Appearing:
Tags: nbc days of our lives, watch days of our lives, watch days of our lives preview, watch days preview, celebrating the death of a villain, stefano dimera's death days of our lives, is stefano really dead days, salem celebrates stefano dimera's death
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.