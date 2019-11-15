"Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives." For half of a century, those words have introduced and underscored one of daytime drama's rare mainstays. NBC's "Days of our Lives," which turned 50 in November 2015, first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later.



The show has garnered 43 Daytime Emmy Awards, including 2015's Outstanding Daytime Drama, and numerous nominations, as well as multiple People's Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards. The show airs nationally on NBC in the United States and in over 25 countries internationally. The show's success derives from its consistent commitment to excellence in writing and storytelling - supported by a diverse ensemble of performers - and its uncanny knack for anticipating viewer interests. With its mix of classic genre traditions and groundbreaking narratives reflecting modern life, "Days of our Lives" remains a perennial favorite among viewers of all ages.



"Days of our Lives" is set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem. The core families are the Bradys, the Hortons and the DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.



"Days of our Lives" is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is executive producer, with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr. Dena Higley and Ryan Quan are the head writing team.

Episodes available for purchase.



CREDITS



Executive Producer

Ken Corday



Co-Executive Producers

Greg Meng, Albert Alarr



Producer

Janet Spellman-Drucker



Directors

Albert Alarr, Grant A. Johnson, Phil Sogard, Herb Stein, Steven Williford



Coordinating Producer

Randy Dugan



Head Writers

Dena Higley, Ryan Quan



Production Designer

Daniel Olexiewicz



Music Directors

Steve Reinhardt, D. Brent Nelson, Paul F. Antonelli



Costume Designer

Richard Bloore



Hair & Makeup Head

Nicky Schillace



Produced By

Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television