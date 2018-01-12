EXPIRING
Also available on the NBC app
A retired corrections officer mysteriously dies from antifreeze poisoning in rural Ohio. Detectives lead a five-year investigation that causes two families to collide. Josh Mankiewicz reports.
Available until 09/23/19
Appearing:
Tags: News, Crime, Murder, Mystery, Lester Holt, Hoda Kotb, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy
S2018 E12011841 minFull EpisodeNews and InformationPrimetime
Season 2018
- Season 2019
- Season 2018
Episodes (17)
EXPIRING
S2018 E122218 | 12/22/18
The Pink Gun Mystery
EXPIRING
S2018 E121618 | 12/15/18
The Sting
EXPIRING
S2018 E121518 | 12/15/18
A Crack in Everything
EXPIRING
S2018 E120918 | 12/08/18
The Devil in Disguise
EXPIRING
S2018 E120218 | 12/01/18
Deadly Detour
EXPIRING
S2018 E120118 | 12/01/18
Something Sweet
EXPIRING
S2018 E111819 | 11/17/18
The Face of Evil
EXPIRING
S2018 E111718 | 11/17/18
Shining Star
EXPIRING
S2018 E110418 | 11/03/18
Consumed
EXPIRING
S2018 E110318 | 11/03/18
Obsession
EXPIRING
S2018 E102718 | 10/27/18
The Halloween Party
EXPIRING
S2018 E102018 | 10/20/18
Deadly Valentine
EXPIRING
S2018 E101418 | 10/13/18
The Client
EXPIRING
S2018 E101318 | 10/13/18
Secrets and Lies
EXPIRING
S2018 E100818 | 10/06/18
Collision
EXPIRING
S2018 E100618 | 10/06/18
The House on the Lake
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.