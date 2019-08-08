Darkroom
Closed Circuit; Stay Tuned, We'll Be Right Back
A reporter fears that a TV anchorman is the victim of foul play. A man's gift to his son receives radio broadcasts from the past.

Appearing:James Coburn
Tags: darkroom, darkroom tv show, fantasy, horror, mystery, sci-fi, thriller, anthology thriller series, james coburn, john randolph, lawrence pressman, robert webber, shane butterworth, closed circuit, stay tuned we'll be right back
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes (7)

S1 E1 | 11/27/81
S1 E2 | 12/04/81
The Bogeyman Will Get You; Uncle George
S1 E3 | 12/11/81
Needlepoint; Siege of 31 August
S1 E4 | 12/18/81
A Quiet Funeral; Make-Up
S1 E5 | 12/25/81
The Partnership; Daisies; Catnip
S1 E6 | 01/08/82
Lost in Translation; Guillotine
S1 E7 | 01/15/82
Exit Line; Who's There?; The Rarest of Wines
