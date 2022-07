Also available on the nbc app

Learn this week’s Dancing With Myself tutorials to a mash-up of “That’s Not My Name,” “Cake by the Ocean” and “The Time,” as well as Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It,” Fergie and will.i.am's “Fergalicious” and creator Shakira’s “Whenever, Wherever.”

Available until 07/29/22

Appearing: Nick Jonas Liza Koshy Camille Kostek

S1 E5 3 min TV-PG Web Exclusive Reality and Game Show Primetime

NBC