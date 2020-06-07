Council of Dads
WATCH EVERY EPISODE

Scott Tells Charlotte to Take the Leap - Council of Dads

CLIP06/07/20
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Scott (Tom Everett Scott) encourages Charlotte (Thalia Tran) to be brave and always take the leap.

Appearing:Sarah CalliesJ. RichardsClive StandenBlue ChapmanSteven SilverEmjay AnthonyThalia Tran
Tags: council of dads, nbc, Sarah Wayne Callies, robin, clive standen, anthony, Michael O'Neill, larry, j. august richards, Oliver, emjay anthony, theo, blue chapman, JJ, steven silver, evan, thalia tran, Charlotte, Michele Weaver, luly, michelle, sharon leal, Scott, tom everett scott
S1 E62 minHighlightDramaPrimetime
2019
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight

Clips

Scott Is Always There with Robin - Council of Dads
CLIP 07/05/20
Oliver and Peter Get Great News - Council of Dads
CLIP 07/02/20
Anthony Rescues Robin and Theo - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/28/20
Charlotte Helps Oliver Stay Strong - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/25/20
Robin Breaks Devastating News to Sage - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/21/20
Larry Apologizes to Lauren - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/18/20
Anthony Confesses to Robin That He's Luly's Biological Father - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/14/20
Larry Opens Up in AA About How Far He's Come - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/11/20
Scott Tells Charlotte to Take the Leap - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/07/20
Anthony Admits to Luly How Scott Got Custody of Her - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/04/20
Margot Breaks Up with Anthony - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/28/20
Scott's Birthday Celebration Ends in a Shock - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/28/20
Larry Warns Anthony He's Getting Too Close to Robin - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/17/20
Larry Tells JJ About How He Used to Be When Drinking - Council Dads
CLIP 05/14/20
Anthony Tells Luly About Her Adopted Parents - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/10/20
Anthony and Margot Size Each Other Up - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/07/20
Anthony's Secret Must Stay Buried - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/03/20
Robin Needs Oliver to Forgive Himself - Council of Dads
CLIP 04/30/20
Council of Dads, Season 1: First Look
CLIP 04/21/20
Luly Joins Her Family in Remembering Her Father - Council of Dads
CLIP 03/29/20
Robin Tells Scott She's Pregnant - Council of Dads
CLIP 03/24/20
Council of Dads: Official Trailer
CLIP 02/28/20
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

S1 E10 | 07/02/20
Fight or Flight
S1 E9 | 06/25/20
Stormy Weather
S1 E8 | 06/18/20
Dear Dad
S1 E7 | 06/11/20
The Best-Laid Plans
S1 E6 | 06/04/20
Heart Medicine
S1 E5 | 05/28/20
Tradition!
S1 E4 | 05/14/20
The Sixth Stage
S1 E3 | 05/07/20
Who Do You Wanna Be?
S1 E2 | 04/30/20
I'm Not Fine
S1 E1 | 03/24/20
Pilot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.