Council of Dads
THURSDAYS 8/7c

Oliver and Peter find themselves at odds about adopting a child on the emotional season finale of Council of Dads, Thursday at 8/7c on NBC.

Appearing:Sarah CalliesJ. RichardsClive StandenBlue ChapmanSteven SilverEmjay AnthonyThalia Tran
Next: Oliver and Peter Disagree About Adopting - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/26/20
Charlotte Helps Oliver Stay Strong - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/25/20
Robin Breaks Devastating News to Sage - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/21/20
Larry Apologizes to Lauren - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/18/20
Anthony Confesses to Robin That He's Luly's Biological Father - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/14/20
Larry Opens Up in AA About How Far He's Come - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/11/20
Scott Tells Charlotte to Take the Leap - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/07/20
Anthony Admits to Luly How Scott Got Custody of Her - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/04/20
Margot Breaks Up with Anthony - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/28/20
Scott's Birthday Celebration Ends in a Shock - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/28/20
Larry Warns Anthony He's Getting Too Close to Robin - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/17/20
Larry Tells JJ About How He Used to Be When Drinking - Council Dads
CLIP 05/14/20
Anthony Tells Luly About Her Adopted Parents - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/10/20
Anthony and Margot Size Each Other Up - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/07/20
Anthony's Secret Must Stay Buried - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/03/20
Robin Needs Oliver to Forgive Himself - Council of Dads
CLIP 04/30/20
Council of Dads, Season 1: First Look
CLIP 04/21/20
Luly Joins Her Family in Remembering Her Father - Council of Dads
CLIP 03/29/20
Robin Tells Scott She's Pregnant - Council of Dads
CLIP 03/24/20
Council of Dads: Official Trailer
CLIP 02/28/20
NEW
S1 E9 | 06/25/20
Stormy Weather
S1 E8 | 06/18/20
Dear Dad
S1 E7 | 06/11/20
The Best-Laid Plans
S1 E6 | 06/04/20
Heart Medicine
S1 E5 | 05/28/20
Tradition!
S1 E4 | 05/14/20
The Sixth Stage
S1 E3 | 05/07/20
Who Do You Wanna Be?
S1 E2 | 04/30/20
I'm Not Fine
S1 E1 | 03/24/20
Pilot
