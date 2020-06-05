Also available on the NBC app

The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte needs emergency surgery. Luly has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life.

Available until 09/21/20

Appearing: Sarah Callies J. Richards Clive Standen Blue Chapman Steven Silver Emjay Anthony Thalia Tran

S1 E6 43 min TV-PG Full Episode Drama Primetime

2019