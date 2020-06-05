Council of Dads
THURSDAYS 8/7c

S1 E606/04/20

Heart Medicine
Details
Also available on the NBC app

The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte needs emergency surgery. Luly has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life.

Available until 09/21/20
Appearing:Sarah CalliesJ. RichardsClive StandenBlue ChapmanSteven SilverEmjay AnthonyThalia Tran
Tags: nbc council of dads, Season 1, Episode 6, council of dads season 1, emjay anthony, Sarah Wayne Callies, blue chapman, Michael O'Neill, j. august richards, steven silver, clive standen, thalia tran, Michele Weaver, tom everett scott
S1 E643 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
2019
Season 1
  • Season 1

Episodes

NEW
S1 E9 | 06/25/20
Stormy Weather
S1 E8 | 06/18/20
Dear Dad
S1 E7 | 06/11/20
The Best-Laid Plans
S1 E6 | 06/04/20
Heart Medicine
S1 E5 | 05/28/20
Tradition!
S1 E4 | 05/14/20
The Sixth Stage
S1 E3 | 05/07/20
Who Do You Wanna Be?
S1 E2 | 04/30/20
I'm Not Fine
S1 E1 | 03/24/20
Pilot
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Highlight

Clips

Next: Oliver and Peter Disagree About Adopting - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/26/20
Charlotte Helps Oliver Stay Strong - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/25/20
Robin Breaks Devastating News to Sage - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/21/20
Larry Apologizes to Lauren - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/18/20
Anthony Confesses to Robin That He's Luly's Biological Father - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/14/20
Larry Opens Up in AA About How Far He's Come - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/11/20
Scott Tells Charlotte to Take the Leap - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/07/20
Anthony Admits to Luly How Scott Got Custody of Her - Council of Dads
CLIP 06/04/20
Margot Breaks Up with Anthony - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/28/20
Scott's Birthday Celebration Ends in a Shock - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/28/20
Larry Warns Anthony He's Getting Too Close to Robin - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/17/20
Larry Tells JJ About How He Used to Be When Drinking - Council Dads
CLIP 05/14/20
Anthony Tells Luly About Her Adopted Parents - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/10/20
Anthony and Margot Size Each Other Up - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/07/20
Anthony's Secret Must Stay Buried - Council of Dads
CLIP 05/03/20
Robin Needs Oliver to Forgive Himself - Council of Dads
CLIP 04/30/20
Council of Dads, Season 1: First Look
CLIP 04/21/20
Luly Joins Her Family in Remembering Her Father - Council of Dads
CLIP 03/29/20
Robin Tells Scott She's Pregnant - Council of Dads
CLIP 03/24/20
Council of Dads: Official Trailer
CLIP 02/28/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.