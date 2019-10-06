Consumer 101
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E110/05/19

Sweet Ride
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Jack Rico discovers how online ads are aimed at consumers and shares simple steps to avoid being targeted; Consumer Reports experts test a tire's slip and grip on wet pavement; Jack uncovers hidden breakfast sugar.

Available until 10/02/21
Appearing:
Tags: nbc consumer 101, watch consumer 101 episode, consumer 101 season 2, watch consumer 101 video, nbc saturday morning, the more you know, jack rico, consumer reports, online ads, consumer reports auto test center, tire slip, tire grip, hidden breakfast sugar
S2 E120 minTV-GFull EpisodeDaytime
Season 2
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes (9)

NEW
S2 E9 | 01/18/20
Digital Traps
S2 E8 | 11/23/19
Information Superhighway
S2 E7 | 11/16/19
Lawn and Order
S2 E6 | 11/09/19
Sound Check
S2 E5 | 11/02/19
Permission to Scoot
S2 E4 | 10/26/19
American Suds Warrior
S2 E3 | 10/19/19
Out of the Box
S2 E2 | 10/12/19
Smart Summer
S2 E1 | 10/05/19
Sweet Ride
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.