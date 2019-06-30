Sign Language

Jack Rico plays a simple game to help create more complex passwords; Jack explores what the warning lights on a car's dashboard actually mean; a Consumer Reports expert shares what to do about hidden fees.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:
Tags: nbc consumer 101, watch consumer 101 episode, consumer 101 season 1, watch consumer 101 video, nbc saturday morning, the more you know, jack rico host, creating passwords, car dashboard, warning lights, consumer reports, hidden fees
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.