Host Jack Rico demonstrates how to choose the right bike helmet and how to protect your wireless router from hackers; a teen driver gets a lesson from a top expert.
Available until 10/01/21
Appearing:
Tags: nbc the more you know, nbc saturday morning, watch saturday morning show, jack rico, watch jack rico video, watch consumer 101 episode, bike helmet, wireless router, hacking wireless router, teen driver, driving lessons
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.