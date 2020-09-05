Coming Soon to NBC

A Game Show Phenomenon Returns! - Weakest Link

CLIP09/05/20
Details
Also available on the nbc app

The celebrated game show is back with all-new twists. Jane Lynch hosts Weakest Link, premiering Monday, September 28 on NBC.

Available until 09/29/20
Appearing:
Tags: weakest link, weakest link nbc, weakest link reboot, watch weakest link, weakest link 2020, weakest link jane lynch, jane lynch, the weakest link, weakest link premiere, new weakest link, weakest link game show, jane lynch game show
S2020 E11 minCurrent PreviewPrimetime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Current Preview
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

A Game Show Phenomenon Returns! - Weakest Link
CLIP 09/05/20
TRANSPLANT | Official Trailer
CLIP 08/18/20
His Skills Will Transform a Team
CLIP 08/12/20
Big TV Starts on NBC
CLIP 01/11/20
Peacock Knows Comedy
CLIP 09/17/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.