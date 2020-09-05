The celebrated game show is back with all-new twists. Jane Lynch hosts Weakest Link, premiering Monday, September 28 on NBC.
Available until 09/29/20
Appearing:
Tags: weakest link, weakest link nbc, weakest link reboot, watch weakest link, weakest link 2020, weakest link jane lynch, jane lynch, the weakest link, weakest link premiere, new weakest link, weakest link game show, jane lynch game show
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.