Wax Museum: The Hulk fits right in with the bizarre exhibits of a wax museum as David Banner works as an assistant to the establishment's owner and sculptor.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
Tags: Wax Museum, Christine Belford, Max Showalter, Ben Hammer, Enrique Castillo, Mitchel Young Evans, Natalie Masters, nbc the incredible hulk, incredible hulk, nbc hulk, hulk, bill bixby, lou ferrigno, jack colvin, david banner, jack mcgee, season 3 incredible hulk
S4 E749 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.