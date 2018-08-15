The Waterfront Story

Banner (Bill Bixby) becomes involved in a battle for control of the Galveston, Texas dock workers' union as two men vie for the presidency.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S1 E1449 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
