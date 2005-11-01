When David discovers a doctor who's operating on patients to control their minds, the doctor locks him up to await surgery. Joanna Miles and Philip Abbott guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
Tags: nbc the incredible hulk, the incredible hulk, nbc incredible hulk, incredible hulk, nbc hulk, hulk, bill bixby, lou ferrigno, jack colvin, david banner, jack mcgee, season 2, the quiet room, joanna miles, philip abbott
S2 E2048 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.