The Phenom: On the road to a job in Miami, David Banner is given a ride by a naïve young pitcher on his way to try out for his first professional baseball team.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
Tags: The Phenom, Dick O'Neil, Ken Swofford, Brett Cullen, Robert Donner, Anne Lockhart, John Ashby, nbc the incredible hulk, incredible hulk, nbc hulk, hulk, bill bixby, lou ferrigno, jack colvin, david banner, jack mcgee, season 3 incredible hulk
S5 E148 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
