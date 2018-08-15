The First, Part 2

GThe First, Part 2: Good fights evil as the Hulk battles the creature that holds the secret to the antidote David Banner needs to give him relief from his torment, in the conclusion of a two-part episode.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S4 E1049 minTV-PG
