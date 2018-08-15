The Incredible Hulk
S4 E10 03/13/81

The First, Part 2
GThe First, Part 2: Good fights evil as the Hulk battles the creature that holds the secret to the antidote David Banner needs to give him relief from his torment, in the conclusion of a two-part episode.

Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S4 E10 49 min TV-PG Full Episode
Season 4
S4 E1 | 11/21/80
Free Fall
S4 E2 | 12/05/80
Dark Side
S4 E3 | 12/12/80
Deep Shock
S4 E4 | 01/09/81
Bring Me the Head of the Hulk
S4 E5 | 01/16/81
Fast Lane
S4 E6 | 02/06/81
King of the Beach
S4 E7 | 02/13/81
Wax Museum
S4 E8 | 02/20/81
East Winds
S4 E9 | 03/06/81
The First, Part 1
S4 E10 | 03/13/81
The First, Part 2
S4 E11 | 03/27/81
The Harder They Fall
S4 E12 | 04/03/81
Interview With the Hulk
S4 E13 | 04/17/81
Half Nelson
S4 E14 | 05/15/81
Danny
S4 E15 | 05/22/81
Patterns
