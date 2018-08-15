The Incredible Hulk
S4 E903/06/81

The First, Part 1
The First, Part 1: David Banner searches for a cure to his own malady by investigating the legend of the Hulk-like metamorphosis of a scientist believed dead for 30 years, in the first of a two-part episode.

Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
