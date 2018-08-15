Slaves: While hitchhiking in the desert, David Banner is given a ride by a gold-hungry ex-convict who keeps him prisoner in a ghost town and forces him to work in his mine alongside two other ''slaves''.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
Tags: Slaves, John Hancock, Faye Grant, Charles Tyner, Jeffrey Kramer, nbc the incredible hulk, incredible hulk, nbc hulk, hulk, bill bixby, lou ferrigno, jack colvin, david banner, jack mcgee, season 3 incredible hulk
S5 E649 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
