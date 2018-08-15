Proof Positive

When Jack McGee's (Jack Colvin) publisher forbids him to keep tracking the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno), he quits his job and takes matters into his own hands. Walter Brooke, Charles Thomas Murphy and Isabel Cooley guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S3 E1148 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
