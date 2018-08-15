On the Line

After being saved from a forest fire and enlisted to help fight the blaze, Banner (Bill Bixby) is suspected of arson and only the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno) can save him. Marc Alaimo guest stars.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S3 E2148 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
