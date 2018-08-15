Of Guilt, Models and Murder

Banner (Bill Bixby) suspects he may be a killer when he awakens at a murder scene after a turn as the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno). Loni Anderson guest stars.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S1 E750 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
