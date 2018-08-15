The Incredible Hulk
S1 E703/24/78

Of Guilt, Models and Murder
Banner (Bill Bixby) suspects he may be a killer when he awakens at a murder scene after a turn as the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno). Loni Anderson guest stars.

Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S1 E1 | 11/04/77
The Incredible Hulk, Part 1
S1 E2 | 11/04/77
The Incredible Hulk, Part 2
S1 E3 | 11/28/77
Death in the Family, Part 1
S1 E4 | 11/28/77
Death in the Family, Part 2
S1 E5 | 03/10/78
Final Round
S1 E6 | 03/17/78
The Beast Within
S1 E7 | 03/24/78
Of Guilt, Models and Murder
S1 E8 | 03/31/78
Terror in Times Square
S1 E9 | 04/07/78
747
S1 E10 | 04/21/78
Hulk Breaks Las Vegas
S1 E11 | 04/28/78
Never Give a Trucker an Even Break
S1 E12 | 05/12/78
Life and Death
S1 E13 | 05/19/78
Earthquakes Happen
S1 E14 | 05/31/78
The Waterfront Story
S1 E15 | 10/06/78
Ricky
S1 E16 | 10/20/78
A Child in Need
