My Favorite Magician

While working as an assistant to an aging magician, Banner (Bill Bixby) uncovers secrets which almost cost both of them their lives. Ray Walston, Robert Alda and Scatman Crothers guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S3 E348 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
