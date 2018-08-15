Married, Part 2

Mariette Hartley won an Emmy for her portrayal of Dr. Carolyn Fields, a psychologist who may be able to help David Banner (Bill Bixby) control the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno). Part 2 of 2
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
Tags: nbc the incredible hulk, the incredible hulk, nbc incredible hulk, incredible hulk, nbc hulk, hulk, bill bixby, lou ferrigno, jack colvin, david banner, jack mcgee, season 2, married part 1, mariette hartley, rosaline chao, meeno peluce
S2 E248 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
