The Incredible Hulk
S2 E209/22/78

Married, Part 2
Mariette Hartley won an Emmy for her portrayal of Dr. Carolyn Fields, a psychologist who may be able to help David Banner (Bill Bixby) control the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno). Part 2 of 2

Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S2 E248 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
Episodes (23)

S2 E1 | 09/22/78
Married, Part 1
S2 E2 | 09/22/78
Married, Part 2
S2 E3 | 09/29/78
The Antowuk Horror
S2 E4 | 10/13/78
Rainbow's End
S2 E5 | 10/27/78
Another Path
S2 E6 | 11/03/78
Alice in Disco Land
S2 E7 | 11/10/78
Killer Instinct
S2 E8 | 11/24/78
Stop the Presses
S2 E9 | 12/01/78
Escape From Los Santos
S2 E10 | 01/17/79
Wildfire
S2 E11 | 01/24/79
A Solitary Place
S2 E12 | 01/31/79
Like A Brother
S2 E13 | 02/23/79
Haunted
S2 E14 | 03/02/79
Mystery Man, Part 1
S2 E15 | 03/09/79
Mystery Man, Part 2
S2 E16 | 03/16/79
The Disciple
S2 E17 | 03/30/79
No Escape
S2 E18 | 04/06/79
Kindred Spirits
S2 E19 | 05/04/79
The Confession
S2 E20 | 05/11/79
The Quiet Room
S2 E21 | 05/25/79
Vendetta Road
S2 E22 | 09/28/79
Blind Rage
S2 E23 | 10/19/79
The Slam
