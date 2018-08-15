Long Run Home

When Banner (Bill Bixby) gets in the middle of a biker gang war, Hulk comes to his rescue (Lou Ferrigno). Paul Koslo, Mickey Jones and Edward Edwards guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S3 E1348 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
