David (Bill Bixby) gets caught in the crossfire when a drug dealer tries to silence a preacher. Carl Anderson, Ernie Hudson, Austin Stoker and Maidie Norman guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
Tags: the incredible hulk, season 2, like a brother, carl anderson, ernie hudson, austin stoker, maidie norman
S2 E1248 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
