Kindred Spirits

David goes on an archaeological dig in hopes of learning more about a prehistoric Hulk-like creature. Kim Cattrall, Whit Bissell, A. Martinez, Chief Dan George and Don Shanks guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S2 E1848 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
