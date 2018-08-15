After becoming the assistant to a football coach with success in curbing aggression, David (Bill Bixby) helps a player who's determined to win. Denny Miller and Barbara Leigh guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
Tags: nbc the incredible hulk, the incredible hulk, nbc incredible hulk, incredible hulk, nbc hulk, hulk, bill bixby, lou ferrigno, jack colvin, david banner, jack mcgee, season 2, killer instinct, denny miller, barbara leigh
S2 E748 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
