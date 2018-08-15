The Incredible Hulk
S3 E2401/23/81

Goodbye, Eddie Caine
A veteran private eye suspects Banner of blackmail. Directed by series star Jack Colvin; Cameron Mitchell, Jennifer Holmes and Roscoe Brown guest star.

Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
