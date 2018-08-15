Goodbye, Eddie Caine

A veteran private eye suspects Banner of blackmail. Directed by series star Jack Colvin; Cameron Mitchell, Jennifer Holmes and Roscoe Brown guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S3 E2448 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
