Deep Shock: While rescuing a fellow power plant worker, Banner is subjected to massive electrical trauma which enables him to foresee events in the immediate future.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S4 E349 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
