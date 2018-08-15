Death in the Family, Part 1

Banner (Bill Bixby) helps a young woman whose family is plotting to steal her fortune. Gerald McRaney and William Daniels guest star, Part 1 of 2.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S1 E349 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
