Captive Night

While working at a department store, Banner (Bill Bixby) throws in with a gang of thieves to protect his co-workers. Anne Lockhart, Stanley Kamel, Parley Baer, Dennis Holaham and Mark Lenard guest star.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S3 E949 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
