The Hulk (Lou Ferrigno) teams up with a fellow airline passenger to safely land a jet after the crew is disabled. Brandon Cruz ("The Courtship of Eddie's Father") guest stars.
Appearing:Bill BixbyJack ColvinLou Ferrigno
S1 E950 minTV-PGFull EpisodeAction and AdventureDaytime
