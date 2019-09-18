The Wrong Stuff - January 24, 1961

Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into the body of Bobo, a chimpanzee who's a candidate for the space program. Caroline Goodall guest stars.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
