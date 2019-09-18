The Last Gunfighter - November 28, 1957

Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaps into the body of elderly gunslinger Tyler Means (Paul Bordman) as he reenacts a shootout in the Old West tourist town of Coffin, Arizona.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
