The Beast Within - November 6, 1972

Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into Vietnam vet Henry Adams (Mike Jolly), who's living off the grid with an epileptic fellow vet who will die without his medicine.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
