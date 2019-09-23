The Americanization of Machiko - August 4, 1953

Sam (Scott Bakula) becomes a Pacific sailor returning from duty in 1953 with a Japanese war bride (Leila Hee Olsen) -- much to the dismay of his friends and family. With Dean Stockwell.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: Quantum Leap, Season 2, Episode 1, The Americanization of Machiko, August 5, 1953, Pacific Sailor, Duty, Japanese, War, Bride, Sam Beckett, Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell, Holographic Observer, time travel
