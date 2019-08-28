Star-Crossed - June 15, 1972

Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into the persona of a womanizing college professor in 1972, encounters his lost love (Teri Hatcher) and attempts to reshape the past. With Dean Stockwell.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
