Quantum Leap
WATCH EPISODES

S1 E203/31/89

Star-Crossed - June 15, 1972
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into the persona of a womanizing college professor in 1972, encounters his lost love (Teri Hatcher) and attempts to reshape the past. With Dean Stockwell.

Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: Quantum Leap, Season 1, Episode 2, Star-Crossed, June 15, 1972, Womanizing, College Professor, Lost Love, Teri Hatcher, Dean Stockwell, Reshape Past, Holographic Observer, Admiral Al Calavicci, Scott Bakula, time travel
S1 E248 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
-
Season 1
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (10)

S1 E1 | 03/26/89
Genesis - September 13, 1956
S1 E2 | 03/31/89
Star-Crossed - June 15, 1972
S1 E3 | 04/07/89
The Right Hand of God - October 24, 1974
S1 E4 | 04/14/89
How the Tess Was Won - September 28, 1956
S1 E5 | 04/26/89
Double Identity - November 8, 1965
S1 E6 | 05/03/89
The Color of Truth - August 8, 1955
S1 E7 | 05/10/89
Camikazi Kid - June 6, 1961
S1 E8 | 05/17/89
Play it Again, Seymour - April 14, 1953
S1 E9 | 10/25/89
What Price Gloria? - October 16, 1961
S1 E10 | 12/13/89
A Portrait For Troian - February 7, 1971
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.