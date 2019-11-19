Quantum Leap
WATCH EPISODES

S4 E610/30/91

Raped - June 20, 1980
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into Katie McBain (Cheryl Pollak) right after her brutal date rape, with the goal of bringing her rapist to justice.

Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: nbc quantum leap, scott bakula dr. sam beckett, dean stockwell admiral al calavicci, watch quantum leap full episode, scott bakula quantum leap, dean stockwell quantum leap, raped, june 20 1980, season 4 episode 6, cheryl pollak, matthew sheehan, eugene lee
S4 E647 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 4
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (22)

S4 E1 | 09/18/91
The Leap Back - June 15, 1945
S4 E2 | 09/25/91
Play Ball - August 6, 1961
S4 E3 | 10/02/91
Hurricane - August 17, 1969
S4 E4 | 10/09/91
Justice - May 11, 1965
S4 E5 | 10/16/91
Permanent Wave - June 2, 1983
S4 E6 | 10/30/91
Raped - June 20, 1980
S4 E7 | 11/06/91
The Wrong Stuff - January 24, 1961
S4 E8 | 11/13/91
Dreams - February 28, 1979
S4 E9 | 11/20/91
A Single Drop of Rain - September 7, 1953
S4 E10 | 11/27/91
Unchained Melody - November 2, 1956
S4 E11 | 01/08/92
The Play's the Thing - September 9, 1969
S4 E12 | 01/15/92
Running for Honor - June 11, 1964
S4 E13 | 01/22/92
Temptation Eyes - February 1, 1985
S4 E14 | 01/29/92
The Last Gunfighter - November 28, 1957
S4 E15 | 02/26/92
A Song for the Soul - April 7, 1963
S4 E16 | 03/04/92
Ghost Ship - August 13, 1956
S4 E17 | 03/11/92
Roberto - January 27, 1982
S4 E18 | 04/01/92
It's a Wonderful Leap - May 10, 1958
S4 E19 | 04/08/92
Moments to Live - May 4, 1985
S4 E20 | 04/22/92
The Curse of Ptah-Hotep - March 2, 1957
S4 E21 | 05/13/92
Stand Up - April 30, 1959
S4 E22 | 05/20/92
A Leap for Lisa - June 25, 1957
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.