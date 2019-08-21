Play Ball - August 6, 1961

Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into the body of once great pitcher Lester "Doc" Fuller (Owen Rutledge) to help get him back to the major leagues. Neal McDonough guest stars.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
