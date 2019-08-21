As a famous fashion photographer, Sam (Scott Bakula) tries to prevent a model's overbearing agent (Susan Anton) from pushing her over the brink.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: quantum leap, season 3, nbc quantum leap, scott bakula dr. sam beckett, dean stockwell admiral al calavicci, watch quantum leap full episode, danny mccoy, susan anton, watch one strobe over the line, june 15 1965, season 3 episode 4, new york city, time travel
