Quantum Leap
WATCH EPISODES

S3 E2105/15/91

Nuclear Family - October 26, 1962
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) leaps into the body of an Oklahoma college student working in the family bomb shelter business on the eve of the Cuban missile crisis.

Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: quantum leap, nbc quantum leap, scott bakula dr. sam beckett, dean stockwell admiral al calavicci, watch quantum leap full episode, nuclear family, homestead florida, october 26 1962, timothy carhart, patrick m. bruneau, kim flowers, season 3 episdoe 21
S3 E2147 minTV-PGFull EpisodeDramaPrimetime
Season 3
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (22)

S3 E1 | 09/28/90
The Leap Home, Part 1 - November 25, 1969
S3 E2 | 10/05/90
The Leap Home, Part 2 - April 7, 1970
S3 E3 | 10/12/90
Leap of Faith - August 19, 1963
S3 E4 | 10/19/90
One Strobe Over the Line - June 15, 1965
S3 E5 | 10/26/90
The Boogieman - October 31, 1964
S3 E6 | 11/02/90
Miss Deep South - June 7, 1958
S3 E7 | 11/09/90
Black on White on Fire - August 11, 1965
S3 E8 | 11/16/90
The Great Spontini - May 9, 1974
S3 E9 | 11/30/90
Rebel Without a Clue - September 1, 1958
S3 E10 | 12/21/90
A Little Miracle - December 24, 1962
S3 E11 | 01/04/91
Runaway - July 4, 1964
S3 E12 | 03/06/91
8-1/2 Months - November 15, 1955
S3 E13 | 03/13/91
Future Boy - October 6, 1957
S3 E14 | 03/20/91
Private Dancer - October 6, 1979
S3 E15 | 03/27/91
Piano Man - November 10, 1985
S3 E16 | 04/03/91
Southern Comforts - August 4, 1961
S3 E17 | 04/10/91
Glitter Rock - April 12, 1974
S3 E18 | 04/18/91
A-Hunting We Will Go - June 18, 1976
S3 E19 | 05/01/91
Last Dance Before an Execution - May 12, 1971
S3 E20 | 05/08/91
Heart of a Champion - July 23, 1955
S3 E21 | 05/15/91
Nuclear Family - October 26, 1962
S3 E22 | 05/22/91
Shock Theater - October 3, 1954
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.