S5 E309/29/92

Leaping of the Shrew - September 27, 1956
Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into the life of a Greek sailor (Socrates Alafouzos) who's lost at sea with a spoiled socialite (Brooke Shields).

Episodes (22)

S5 E1 | 09/22/92
Lee Harvey Oswald - October 5, 1957 - November 22, 1963, Part 1
S5 E2 | 09/22/92
Lee Harvey Oswald - October 5, 1957 - November 22, 1963, Part 2
S5 E3 | 09/29/92
Leaping of the Shrew - September 27, 1956
S5 E4 | 10/06/92
Nowhere to Run - August 10, 1968
S5 E5 | 10/20/92
Killin' Time - June 18, 1958
S5 E6 | 10/27/92
Star Light, Star Bright - May 21, 1966
S5 E7 | 11/10/92
Deliver Us from Evil - March 19, 1966
S5 E8 | 11/17/92
Trilogy, Part 1 (One Little Heart) - August 8, 1955
S5 E9 | 11/24/92
Trilogy, Part 2 (For Your Love) - June 14, 1966
S5 E10 | 11/24/92
Trilogy, Part 3 (The Last Door) - July 28, 1978
S5 E11 | 12/15/92
Promised Land - December 22, 1971
S5 E12 | 01/05/93
A Tale of Two Sweeties - February 25, 1958
S5 E13 | 01/12/93
Liberation - October 16, 1968
S5 E14 | 01/19/93
Dr. Ruth - April 25, 1985
S5 E15 | 02/09/93
Blood Moon - March 10, 1975
S5 E16 | 02/23/93
Return of the Evil Leaper - October 8, 1956
S5 E17 | 02/23/93
Revenge of the Evil Leaper - September 16, 1987
S5 E18 | 03/02/93
Goodbye Norma Jean - April 4, 1960
S5 E19 | 03/16/93
The Beast Within - November 6, 1972
S5 E20 | 03/30/93
The Leap Between the States - September 20, 1862
S5 E21 | 04/20/93
Memphis Melody - July 3, 1954
S5 E22 | 05/05/93
Mirror Image - August 8, 1953
