Sam (Scott Bakula) leaps into the life of a Greek sailor (Socrates Alafouzos) who's lost at sea with a spoiled socialite (Brooke Shields).
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: nbc quantum leap, scott bakula dr. sam beckett, dean stockwell admiral al calavicci, watch quantum leap full episode, scott bakula quantum leap, dean stockwell quantum leap, leaping of the shrew, september 27 1956, quantum leap brooke shields, socrates alafouzos
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.