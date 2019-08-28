Quantum Leap
Her Charm - September 26, 1973
Sam (Scott Bakula) becomes an FBI agent who is assigned to guard a woman (Teri Austin) targeted for assassination by her drug-dealing ex-boss. With Dean Stockwell.

Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
