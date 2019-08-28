Sam (Scott Bakula) becomes an FBI agent who is assigned to guard a woman (Teri Austin) targeted for assassination by her drug-dealing ex-boss. With Dean Stockwell.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: Quantum Leap, Season 2, Episode 12, Her Charm, September 26, 1973, Woman, FBI Agent, Target, Assassination, Drug Dealer, Ex-Boss, Teri Austin, Sam Beckett, Scott Bakula, Holographic Observer, Dean Stockwell
