A Little Miracle - December 24, 1962

On Christmas Eve, Sam (Scott Bakula) has the opportunity to save a center for the homeless from demolition by a Scrooge-like land developer. Charles Rocket and Melinda McGraw guest star.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
