8-1/2 Months - November 15, 1955

Sam (Scott Bakula) becomes pregnant, unwed teen Billie Jean Crockett (Priscilla Weems), who faces a difficult decision about her baby's future.
Appearing:Scott BakulaDean Stockwell
Tags: quantum leap, nbc quantum leap, scott bakula dr. sam beckett, dean stockwell admiral al calavicci, watch quantum leap full episode, 8-1/2 months, claremore oklahoma, november 15 1955, james whitmore jr, priscilla weems, season 3 episode 12
