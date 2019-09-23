Miami Vice
WATCH EPISODES

S2 E1501/24/86

One Way Ticket
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Crockett and Tubbs look for the killer of an Assistant District Attorney who was investigating the French Canadian connection.

Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra SantiagoJohn Diehl
Tags: Miami Vice, Season 2, Episode 15, Full Episode, One Way Ticket, Killer, Murder, Assistant District Attorney, French Canadian Connection, Crockett, Tubbs, Detective James Crockett, Detective Ricardo Tubbs, Detective Gina Calabrese, Detective Trudy Joplin, D
S2 E1549 minTV-14Full EpisodeDramaPrimetime
-
Season 2
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (22)

S2 E1 | 09/27/85
The Prodigal Son, Part 1
S2 E2 | 09/27/85
The Prodigal Son, Part 2
S2 E3 | 10/04/85
Whatever Works
S2 E4 | 10/18/85
Out Where the Busses Don't Run
S2 E5 | 10/25/85
The Dutch Oven
S2 E6 | 11/01/85
Buddies
S2 E7 | 11/08/85
Junk Love
S2 E8 | 11/15/85
Tale of the Goat
S2 E9 | 11/22/85
Bushido
S2 E10 | 11/29/85
Bought and Paid For
S2 E11 | 12/06/85
Back in the World
S2 E12 | 12/13/85
Phil the Shill
S2 E13 | 01/10/86
Definitely Miami
S2 E14 | 01/17/86
Yankee Dollar
S2 E15 | 01/24/86
One Way Ticket
S2 E16 | 01/31/86
Little Miss Dangerous
S2 E17 | 02/14/86
Florence Italy
S2 E18 | 03/07/86
The Fix
S2 E19 | 03/14/86
Payback
S2 E20 | 04/04/86
Free Verse
S2 E21 | 05/02/86
Trust Fund Pirates
S2 E22 | 05/09/86
Sons and Lovers
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.