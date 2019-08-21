Miami Vice
S1 E711/09/84

No Exit
Crockett and Tubbs reluctantly help government agents in their pursuit of a dangerous arms dealer. Bruce Willis guest stars.

Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra SantiagoJohn Diehl
S1 E7 49 min Full Episode Drama Primetime
Season 1
  • Season 1
  • Season 2
  • Season 3
  • Season 4
  • Season 5

Episodes (21)

S1 E1 | 09/16/84
Pilot/Brother's Keeper
S1 E2 | 09/28/84
Heart Of Darkness
S1 E3 | 10/05/84
Cool Runnin'
S1 E4 | 10/19/84
Calderone's Return, Part One
S1 E5 | 10/26/84
Calderone's Return, Part Two
S1 E6 | 11/02/84
One Eyed Jack
S1 E7 | 11/09/84
No Exit
S1 E8 | 11/16/84
The Great McCarthy
S1 E9 | 11/30/84
Glades
S1 E10 | 12/07/84
Give a Little, Take a Little
S1 E11 | 12/14/84
Little Prince
S1 E12 | 01/04/85
The Milk Run
S1 E13 | 01/11/85
Golden Triangle, Part 1
S1 E14 | 01/18/85
Golden Triangle, Part 2
S1 E15 | 02/01/85
Smuggler's Blues
S1 E16 | 02/08/85
Rites of Passage
S1 E17 | 02/22/85
The Maze
S1 E18 | 03/08/85
Made for Each Other
S1 E19 | 03/15/85
The Home Invaders
S1 E20 | 03/29/85
Nobody Lives Forever
S1 E22 | 05/10/85
Lombard
