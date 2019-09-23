Missing Hours

The recently discovered body of a man who was missing for two years disappears. Guest star: singer James Brown. With Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas.
Appearing:Don JohnsonEdward OlmosMichael TalbottOlivia BrownPhilip ThomasSaundra Santiago
